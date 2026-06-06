9 Professional-Grade Tools You Can Find At Lowe's

If you're trying to choose between multiple big box hardware stores, you can shop pretty confidently at Lowe's. According to JD Power, Lowe's is the home improvement store with the highest rate of customer satisfaction when it comes to things like level of trust, products and supplies, return policies and processes, and additional services. Plus, Lowe's regularly beats competitor Home Depot when it comes to price.

The question on today's docket, however, is all about the tools. We're looking at how the offerings available from Lowe's stack up against one another and against tools from competitors. It turns out, there are plenty of professional-grade tools on the shelves of your local Lowe's and on the company's website which outshine their peers in specifications, real-world tests, consumer satisfaction, or some combination of those factors.

Whether you're shopping for the DIYer or tool enthusiast in your life or filling out your own tool collection, Lowe's offers a wide selection of highly rated tools at reasonable costs. And if JD Power can be trusted, which is sort of its whole deal, you're likely to have a pleasant time shopping there.