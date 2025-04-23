Milwaukee High Output Vs. Forge Batteries: What's The Difference?
Battery-operated power tools have been all the rage among homeowners and DIY enthusiasts. And why wouldn't they be? Their cordless operation means they don't need wall outlets and can be lugged around both indoors and outdoors, from open areas to tight spaces. They also won't bother you with unsafe and messy tangles. Not to mention, some battery-powered tools are a lot less noisy than their gas or AC counterparts.
When it comes to cordless power tools and their batteries, the Milwaukee M18 REDLITHIUM is one of the top brands to check out. It comes in three tiers: standard REDLITHIUM, High Output, and Forge. All of them can be connected to your existing M18 tools or chargers, and they'll all work just fine. If that's the case, then how exactly are these battery types different from each other, especially the High Output and Forge versions, which are known for their higher performance?
Inside the M18 High Output and Forge batteries
Between the M18 High Output and the Forge batteries, the latter is the higher performance model. Its power level is greater than its High Output counterpart. For instance, the Forge HD12.0 has a power level of PWR5, but the High Output HD12.0 can only produce PWR4, making the Forge version 50% more powerful.
Another feature that sets Forge apart from High Output is the proprietary COOL-CYCLE Active Cooling System. When you charge the battery with a COOL-CYCLE charger like the M18 Super Charger, it gets juiced up faster than with a regular charger, even if it's still hot. This is thanks to the COOL-CYCLE's capability to easily cool down the batteries as it recharges.
Speaking of charging, there's a slight difference in the two batteries' charging times when used with the Super Charger. The High Output XC6.0 can fully charge in 35 minutes, while the Forge only needs 25 to get to 100% and 15 to reach 80%. On the other hand, the High Output HD12.0 takes an entire hour to be topped up, but the Forge HD12.0 can do it 25% faster at 45 minutes. Both the High Output XC8.0 and Forge XC8.0 charge at the same time, though (45 minutes). Some of the High Output and Forge battery variants also have the same charging times when hooked up to the Rapid Charger and standard M18 charger.
In terms of affordability, though, the two batteries actually cost the same. You can buy both the High Output XC8.0 and Forge XC8.0 battery packs for $199 and the High Output HD12.0 and Forge HD12.0 for $249.
So, which should you pick? If you're using a Milwaukee tool for your yard and the project will take a while, the Forge batteries can deliver less downtime with its faster charging times. For any other short activity, the High Output batteries can already serve you well.