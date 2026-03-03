3 Lowe's Finds That Outshine Ace Hardware In Price And Quality

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lowe's reports over 1,700 corporate-owned home improvement store locations nationwide. Ace Hardware, on the other hand, boasts an estimated 4,812 hardware stores scattered across the country. This makes it the "largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world," according to a 2024 news release from the company.

Lowe's and Ace Hardware offer similar products and services in a lot of areas. Both are among the retail chains with the best tool departments, and they typically have knowledgeable associates on hand ready to offer helpful advice on DIY projects. Lowe's reports higher annual revenues than Ace Hardware, but its increased buying power doesn't always result in lower prices for customers. For example, both retailers sell Craftsman tools, but not every Craftsman tool is cheaper at Lowe's.

You can shop at either retailer in store, online, and even get some items delivered through DoorDash. However, delivery charges may apply and availability may depend on your location, especially when shopping online at Ace Hardware. While the two DIY-friendly retailers offer product lines that are closely matched, including brands that are exclusive to each store, there are some Lowe's finds that outshine similar products from Ace Hardware when comparing prices and quality of the items.