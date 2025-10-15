Are Craftsman Tools Usually Cheaper At Lowe's Compared To Other Retailers?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to hardware stores, there are two unquestionable behemoths on the scene: Lowe's and The Home Depot. They are the two megastores where you can buy everything from planks of wood to fertilizer to barbecues. While much of what the two stores sell is the same, there are key differences, particularly in terms of brand exclusivity. For example, Lowe's is the only one of the two stores that sells tools produced by Craftsman. This brand is among the best power tool brands, but it, of course, offers much more than just power tools, including hand tools, lawn mowers, generators, storage cabinets, and more.

Between those two stores, Craftsman products are available only at Lowe's — but that doesn't mean Lowe's is the only place that sells them. You can also purchase Craftsman tools at various retailers like Ace Hardware and Amazon. Plus, regional and local hardware stores — such as the Blain's Farm and Fleet chain in the Upper Midwest — also sell them. The question then becomes whether Lowe's is the place to get the best deal on Craftsman tools. As one might expect, sometimes Lowe's is the best deal. Sometimes, it isn't.

By examining the prices of certain tools from various categories in Craftsman's offerings from different retailers, you can see where Lowe's is the best place to save you a bit of cash, where other retailers actually provide the better deals, and where the prices remain consistent across the board.