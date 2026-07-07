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Generators are useful in lots of situations, from dire emergencies to fun camping trips. They can provide power during a storm, keep the air conditioner in your RV running, and recharge your phone. However, it's important to choose the right "gennie" for the job at hand, and there are more than a few options.

Battery-powered backups and gasoline powered generators are popular, and often more readily available than propane generators, but each has its drawbacks. Gas generators require both ample ventilation and a stash of fuel, which deteriorates in storage containers in about six to 12 months. Battery backups, or portable power stations, are quiet and safe to use indoors, but once they're drained, they're out until another power source can recharge them. And inverter generators are great, but they offer limited power output compared to gas or propane, and generally carry a higher price tag.

Propane generators combine the peace of mind that a backup power source can provide with the time-tested reliability of a propane tank. What follows is an unranked list of five of the best propane generators you can buy in 2026, along with links for purchasing these powerhouses. These propane generators were chosen based on sales data, trusted online reviews, and conversations with RV owners and outdoor enthusiasts.