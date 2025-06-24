The Right (And Wrong) Ways To Care For A Portable Power Station

Portable power stations are meant to be used regularly. But if you don't find any immediate need for your unit, you can just store it indoors. There are certain precautions you need to take before putting away the device, though. For one, charge it first. Manufacturers advise users to fully charge the portable power station before storage. This is because when not in use, a portable power station's battery charge will drop by 3 to 5% every month. Charging it beforehand will ensure it will last for months.

If you plan on keeping the portable power station stored for more than three months, check on the battery once a week to see if it's still above 50%. Then, recharge the unit every three months. Otherwise, it will overdischarge and deteriorate the battery, potentially leading to complete capacity loss (translation: the battery will no longer work).

Where and how you store the power station is a crucial consideration too. Before you stash it, power it down and unplug any connected cables. It should also be right side up all the time, not lying on its side or upside down. Secure it, so it won't drop from its location, as this can cause internal damage. Speaking of location, humidity levels should be between 0 to 60% and storage temperatures between -4 to 113°F (-20 to 45°C), preferably around 68 to 86°F (20 to 30°C). Plus, keep the location clean, dry, and away from any sources of heat like furnace, radiator, baseboard heater, and especially direct sunlight.