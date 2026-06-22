8 Of The Newest Harbor Freight Hercules Finds Available In June 2026
Harbor Freight delivers plenty of value to tool users across the board. The outlet maintains over 1,600 locations nationwide across the Lower 48, and it's consistently accessible as an online retailer, too. Harbor Freight shoppers have their pick of the litter when it comes to good quality equipment, including one of the retailer's in-house brands that provides its top of range power tools: Hercules.
The Hercules brand promises a professional level of performance, and the vast majority of its equipment is often lauded by users as providing exactly that. Naturally, Harbor Freight rolls out a raft of new gear and accessory equipment on a revolving schedule, with new seasonal additions to the catalog happening throughout the year. Hercules has added 30 new products to the Harbor Freight store shelves this June, and some of the most interesting finds in this subsection of the brand's offerings range from power tools to unique accessories that can support a wider array of renovation jobs. These eight Hercules finds promise to add heaps of functionality to your collection, either due to a new tool that's ready to tackle an entirely new task or with some key accessories that open up unique possibilities with your existing range of gear.
20/12V Lithium-Ion Dual Voltage Parallel Battery Charger
There are two chargers listed among the new products released under the Hercules badge, but the 20/12V Lithium-Ion Dual Voltage Parallel Battery Charger stands out as a clear target for Hercules tool users looking to gain significant new advantages while managing their tools and the batteries that support them. This charger offers a fast 12 amp per port charging capability. It also provides compatibility with both 12 and 20 volt battery packs, allowing you to provide power to support both full sized and compact Hercules tools that may be in your collection with just one piece of workshop equipment.
Crossover charging support like this is often essential to streamlining your garage or workshop. This allows you to cut down on the number of gadgets and gear you have laying around, freeing up outlets and storage space in the process. Moreover, this charger features integrated USB-A and USB-C charging ports, delivering an additional element of power functionality to support your personal electronic devices too. It's available at Harbor Freight for $120.
Carbon Steel Wire Wheel and Brush Set
Designed for use in a standard 4-½-inch angle grinder, a piece of equipment that nearly every major power tool brand offers, the Carbon Steel Wire Wheel and Brush Set is an ideal addition for contractors and DIYers who find themselves handling a wide range of tasks around the jobsite or house. They're also great for welders and fabricators, allowing for fast and effective rust removal and surface finishing tasks to get the best possible results when working with metal components.
The set is listed at Harbor Freight for $20 and includes four wheels and a handheld wire brush. It includes a stringer bead wheel to support heavy duty cleaning in tight spaces, a twist knot wheel that can handle bulk material removal and heavy duty cleaning operations, a 3-inch twist knot cup for deburring and weld cleaning, and and a 3-inch crimped cup brush for medium-duty brushing and polishing. What the grinder-capable wheels can't handle, the 10-inch crimped hand brush allows you to finish off with a precise touch.
20V Brushless Cordless Variable-Speed Surface Conditioning Tool
Harbor Freight offers a few different surface conditioning tools, but up until this product's release they have all been corded solutions. The 20V Brushless Cordless Variable-Speed Surface Conditioning Tool is a new addition to the Hercules lineup and is available for $150 at Harbor Freight. Its brushless motor provides optimal performance and durability, and it's capable of rotational speeds from 1,000 to 3,700 RPM. This makes it versatile enough for delicate surface conditioning and preparation as well as aggressive paint and material stripping, all housed within a single implement.
The tool features an ergonomic D-handle on the front as well as a lock-on switch that allows you to regrip the tool once you've engaged the motor for better control and comfort during operation. A six-speed button control lets you dial in the exact power output you require for any given task, and a soft start motor and electric brake helps you ease into both the start and finish of a project. This could be a great addition for an automotive enthusiast looking to perform weld-free rust repairs and for many others who frequently work with metal and other hard materials that need a bit of TLC and prep work before they can be painted or otherwise finished.
Mixed Blade Set for Oscillating Multitools (8-Piece)
The Hercules Mixed Blade Set for Oscillating Multitools comes with five different blade types for your oscillating multitool, a piece of equipment that renovators frequently can't do without. The three plunge blades are doubled up, providing two blades each to handle your most common cutting needs. The set features a half-moon blade and a wide, plunge blade as well as two bimetal precision blades, two high carbon steel blades, and two standard bimetal plunge blades.
The set is listed at $40 and offers coverage to support cutting needs ranging from soft to hardwood workpieces as well as soft metal and mild steel, plastic, and other similar materials. The half-moon blade features a shatter resistant build that allows it to cut through nail-embedded boards and drywall, and each of the plunge blades feature the classic offset design that allows you perform a clean flush cut right at the face of another component. This is crucial for handling things like cuts in door frames to support new flooring installation that slides seamlessly under the existing trim work. The blades naturally operate with a Hercules-branded multitool, but they also feature a universal fit that's compatible with most major brands beyond their own badge.
20V Brushless 7/16-Inch High Torque Impact Wrench with Quick Release Chuck
Hercules is known particularly for its high-powered tools. This is a great choice for heavy-duty operations; many of Hercules' solutions can go toe to toe with much more expensive power tool brands in a variety of catalog segments. The 20V Brushless 7/16-Inch High Torque Impact Wrench with Quick Release Chuck is a product that is almost certain to add its name to this list. The tool is listed as an impact wrench and produces 700 ft.-lbs. of peak torque for intense turning power. However, it's noted to deliver a primary use case in support of drilling holes through dense or large workpieces rather than turning difficult fasteners. Specifically, the high-torque impact wrench is purpose-built for use with large auger bits, producing more than enough force to continue turning this lesser-known drill bit even when something like an impact driver or slotted drive system (SDS) drill might otherwise fail as the bit goes deeper into a substantial workpiece.
The tool is available from Harbor Freight for $230, and it compares directly to a Milwaukee model listed for over $500. The result is a cost-effective tool that can deliver intense fastening and cutting power. It also utilizes a quick release chuck to make swapping bits simpler and utilizes a four-speed selector control with a maximum output of 2,100 RPM. The tool can additionally deliver 1,200 ft.-lbs. of breakaway torque when used in its classic wheelhouse, providing a versatile option to support many demanding needs.
3-Inch Magnetic Bit Holder
A magnetic bit holder isn't something to necessarily write home about, but the 3-Inch Magnetic Bit Holder is a new solution from Hercules that's priced at a very reasonable $4. The magnetic properties allow it to hold a screw or drill bit firmly in place and translate these additional holding powers into the fastener you will drive with the tip. The result is better control and fewer lost screws as you work on building virtually any sort of renovation project.
This kind of low-cost accessory addition isn't flashy, and it's not going to act as the primary motivation for any buyer to head off to their local Harbor Freight location. Yet these accessory implements are constantly present in workshops and on jobsites. They play a pivotal role in getting the job done with as little hassle as possible; they're also easy to break or lose when working through a demanding day or projects. Therefore, a new option from Hercules in this category should be something to take note of. Adding a new accessory for your drill to your shopping cart when you're already picking up other gear is an inexpensive way to remain on top of fasteners and continue performing at your best throughout the various tasks on your to-do list.
4.5 Amp 3-Inch Long-Throw Random Orbit Polisher
The 4.5 Amp 3-Inch Long-Throw Random Orbit Polisher is a corded device that offers a small polishing pad and a dual action approach. It's a power tool available in the Hercules range and is listed at $120 from Harbor Freight. The polisher operates with a powerful motor that produces a 12mm long-throw random orbit. This makes it capable of removing swirls and scratches on painted surfaces, and the tool's small polishing pad is capable of handling contours and curves with ease. The polisher features an inline locking slide switch that allows you to engage the unit and then grip it in whatever way feels the most comfortable for your particular needs. It also utilizes a conveniently located variable speed dial to for easy adjustment during use.
It produces a range from 4,000 to 5,500 oscillations per minute (OPM) through six speed selections and has a 25-foot power cord offering generous reach across the entirety of a project vehicle or other workpiece; with that much cord, it's unlikely you'll have to worry about moving to another outlet or shifting the target of your polishing task. It seems to be a hit with owners already; despite how new the tool is, it's already been reviewed by 32 Harbor Freight buyers with high praise coming as a result of their feedback.
Multipurpose Drywall Blade for Oscillating Multitools
Unique doesn't do the Multipurpose Drywall Blade for Oscillating Multitools justice. This multitool blade features a truly individualistic layout with a specialized purpose underpinning its existence. The typical multitool blade delivers plunge cutting capability that allows you to dig straight into a workpiece and perform targeted slicing tasks with control and relative ease. This is true for both wide bladed options and narrower choices that put a premium on the level of control you're able to enjoy with the tool. But this blade from Hercules is different: It features a hooked construction and offers teeth on both ends of the blade. The shape allows for pull cutting alongside the plunging entrances you can typically make with the accessory cutting implement.
The dual-purpose functionality gives this Hercules blade enhanced ability. It's designed to cut precise holes in drywall to open up access for running new wire or pipe behind the wall or for creating an opening to support a new gang box for a light switch or outlet. Even with its specialized capability to offer multipurpose cutting with one blade, the accessory tool isn't outrageously expensive, priced at just $10 from Harbor Freight.