Who Makes Champion Generators And Where Are They Built?
Champion Power Equipment is an American company that designs and manufactures its own generator products called Champion generators. The company was founded in 2003 in Santa Fe Springs, California, and has built a reputable brand in the power equipment niche across North America. Champion's research and development, along with its engineering department, are based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but it has its corporate headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada. Although production of the brand's generators is done in the United States, its generator engines are manufactured in China, allowing the balance of American design with cost-effective manufacturing.
Champion's facilities are spread across America, including administrative and distribution sites in Southern California, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Ontario, Canada. The company has also gained a significant market share, with over 4.5 million generators sold. In addition to portable generators, Champion's product line now includes home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches, and log splitters, showing how versatile its product range is.
Company history & ownership
Champion has managed to remain fully private, unlike most of its rivals, which have merged into larger corporations. A notable example is the acquisition of MTD Products by Stanley Black & Decker in a $1.6 billion deal, which was finalized in August 2021 and included brands such as Cub Cadet and Troy-Bilt. Champion's independence means it keeps full control over leadership decisions, strategy, and future growth direction. From product development to supply routes and customer outreach, everything happens on the brand's own terms and conditions.
This has enabled Champion to build its reputation with its popular portable generators, through steady growth, innovation, and direct customer connection, without external influence. On top of that, Champion holds patents to protect its intellectual property, which includes U.S. patents for technologies such as the dual-fuel selector switch and fuel lock-out mechanism, which ensure safe and reliable operation when users switch between gasoline and propane.
Current business and innovations
Today, the company operates as a broad power solutions provider, focusing on product development and user-friendly features. To highlight this, the brand developed a remote start capability with the 4500W wireless remote start inverter generator. This advanced generator allows customers to control their equipment with a simple key fob, rather than the old manual pull cords. These modern features demonstrate the shift toward convenience and adaptability within the generator market, which extends beyond just product design.
The company has an established American-based customer support network that helps with technical issues, warranty claims, and product guidance, thereby reinforcing its reputation with both residential and commercial customers. Moreover, Champion maintains a safety-first research policy; its system to reduce risks from carbon monoxide exposure is an example of this. Champion remains a prominent player in the power equipment market by combining innovative technology, practical features, and robust customer support.