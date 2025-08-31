Who Makes Champion Generators And Where Are They Built?

Champion Power Equipment is an American company that designs and manufactures its own generator products called Champion generators. The company was founded in 2003 in Santa Fe Springs, California, and has built a reputable brand in the power equipment niche across North America. Champion's research and development, along with its engineering department, are based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but it has its corporate headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada. Although production of the brand's generators is done in the United States, its generator engines are manufactured in China, allowing the balance of American design with cost-effective manufacturing.

Champion's facilities are spread across America, including administrative and distribution sites in Southern California, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Ontario, Canada. The company has also gained a significant market share, with over 4.5 million generators sold. In addition to portable generators, Champion's product line now includes home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches, and log splitters, showing how versatile its product range is.