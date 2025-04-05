How Did Key Fobs Get Their Name?

It's funny that some words just seem to "fit" their definitions. A key fob, for example, sounds exactly like what it is — a little trinket that hangs from your keys. Of course, a key fob is actually a sophisticated electronic device that allows you to remotely perform certain functions that your car key would typically accomplish, such as locking and unlocking the doors or opening the trunk. While "fob" sounding right might be just a coincidental quirk, what "fob" actually means is somewhat open-ended.

Advertisement

For well over 100 years, the word "fob" has been used to denote little items you would clip onto your person, whether they were electronic or not. The word originally entered the English language in either the 18th or 19th centuries, and was originally related to pocket watches. The word "fob" — which comes from "fuppe," the German word for "pocket" — is defined as either the pocket the watch is kept in, the chain attached to the pocket watch, or — most importantly — any ornament attached to the chain. Eventually, "fob" would denote items hanging not just from our pocket watch chains, but also our keys.

This is likely how the three-letter name for remote keyless devices came to be, but "fob" has another widely-used definition, too: "frequency operated button." Both uses of "fob" perfectly fit the device, though the latter ignores the earlier German-originated term.

Advertisement