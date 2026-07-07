12 Gadgets Under $25 That Deserve A Spot In Your Home Office

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What began for millions as a hasty laptop setup at the dining table has evolved into a dedicated workstation where they spend most of their productive hours. Contrary to what you may think, you don't have to spend thousands of dollars to enjoy the comforts of a professional workspace.

Ergonomic furniture is vital for your posture and productivity, but it's only a piece of the puzzle. To work at your best, you need to iron out the small bottlenecks that hurt productivity, like tangled cables or poor lighting that makes you rearrange your setup for video calls.

Luckily, it doesn't cost much to fix these issues. We've compiled 12 sub-$25 gadgets to elevate your home office productivity and comfort without burdening your wallet. Our suggestions span several product categories, including peripherals, connectivity hubs, digital storage, and ergonomic mounts, so you can optimize every inch of your home office real estate.