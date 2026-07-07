12 Gadgets Under $25 That Deserve A Spot In Your Home Office
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What began for millions as a hasty laptop setup at the dining table has evolved into a dedicated workstation where they spend most of their productive hours. Contrary to what you may think, you don't have to spend thousands of dollars to enjoy the comforts of a professional workspace.
Ergonomic furniture is vital for your posture and productivity, but it's only a piece of the puzzle. To work at your best, you need to iron out the small bottlenecks that hurt productivity, like tangled cables or poor lighting that makes you rearrange your setup for video calls.
Luckily, it doesn't cost much to fix these issues. We've compiled 12 sub-$25 gadgets to elevate your home office productivity and comfort without burdening your wallet. Our suggestions span several product categories, including peripherals, connectivity hubs, digital storage, and ergonomic mounts, so you can optimize every inch of your home office real estate.
Multi-button mouse
If you use a regular three-button mouse, you're leaving efficiency wins on the table. The standard middle-click is handy, but extra buttons will supercharge your workflow, letting you bypass the keyboard finger gymnastics for switching windows and tabs or copying and pasting.
The Redragon M612 Predator is a wired mouse with nine physical buttons. All buttons are programmable, and you can customize the scroll-up and scroll-down functions, giving you 11 mappable inputs. Amazon users and reviewers at TechGearLab laud its comfortable and supportive shell and the value it offers despite its low price tag. TechGearLab highly recommends the M612 for gamers on a tight budget and has given it their Best Buy Award.
But for a liberating wireless setup, the Tecknet Bluetooth Mouse is probably the better option. Users love its build quality and comfort, and it supports 2.4GHz USB and Bluetooth 5.0/5.3, connecting up to three devices simultaneously — excellent for multi-device workspaces. There are seven buttons, including a side scroll for tackling broad spreadsheets. The manufacturer states that the buttons are non-programmable, but you can remap them using third-party software. Irrespective of your choice, the additional buttons will save you minutes of navigation daily.
Laptop stand
A laptop is designed for portability at the expense of ergonomics. Unlike a desktop, you can move around with it and work on the couch or the dining table, but none of these makeshift workspaces is good for your productivity, posture, and long-term health. Even a laptop flat on your desk forces a steep downward angle, hunching your neck, spine, and shoulders.
For a more ergonomic posture, you need a stand to elevate your screen — like this Amazon Basics Laptop Stand. Its Z-shaped, hinged frame raises the height by 7 inches, and non-slip silicone pads keep your device in place. The hollow aluminum frame also boosts ventilation.
Both Amazon buyers and the pro reviewers at Wired compliment its remarkably sturdy and stable build that doesn't sag under the laptop's weight. A common complaint across both camps is the stiff hinges that take effort to adjust. But it's reassuring because it proves that the stand can support heavier hardware, including the robust workstations ranking among the best laptops of 2026.
Wrist comfort tends to be a compromise with laptop stands because of the elevated keyboard height. To maximize ergonomics, use an external keyboard and mouse with the stand so that your arms are at desk level. The split configuration allows your upper body to effortlessly maintain a more natural and relaxed posture.
Wireless keyboard
A wireless keyboard is a must when using a monitor or an elevated laptop stand. It'll ensure a more ergonomic wrist position along with a neat, cable-free aesthetic. A full-size keyboard gives your fingers more breathing room than a cramped laptop keyboard, and the 10-key design can make spreadsheets easier. Media keys and programmable hotkeys can also tighten your workflow.
The Logitech MK270 is a low-cost wireless mouse and keyboard combo. Customers on Amazon like the simple setup because the keyboard and mouse connect to the computer with a unified 2.4GHz USB dongle and work immediately. Wireless connectivity is stable and highly responsive.
PCWorld noted that it worked perfectly during testing and favored the responsive typing experience, but criticized the keyboard's cheap build. The advertised battery life is three years, with many users reporting it lasts beyond eight to 10 months.
The keyboard has four multimedia keys (play/pause, mute, and volume) and four hotkeys (home, e-mail, PC power, and calculator). Three hotkeys are programmable using Logitech's old SetPoint software — you can assign keystrokes or open apps. Despite lacking premium materials, this entry-level keyboard delivers excellent bang for the buck for remote workers.
Adjustable monitor arm
The benefits of an adjustable monitor stand extend beyond ergonomics and healthy posture. Most monitors come with tabletop stands, but along with limited adjustability, they eat up your desk's real estate. An adjustable monitor arm clamps to your desk's edge and lifts the monitor, freeing space for peripherals and documents. And if you have a multiple-monitor setup, you get precise screen alignment for multitasking. Monitor arms often have integrated cable channels to route wires for a more organized layout.
The Wali Single Monitor Mount is an absolute steal — many Amazon users compliment its easy assembly, sturdy build quality, and overall functionality.
The mount supports 13 to 34-inch screens and works with most flat and curved models. It has a weight capacity of up to 26.4 pounds for flat screens and 19.8 pounds for curved ones. The arm extends nearly 20 inches outward and 17 inches upward, offering 180 degrees of swivel, 360 degrees of rotation, and 70 degrees upward and 45 degrees downward tilt.
BTOD rated it the best monitor arm for vertical height range under $50 (it's currently priced under $25). It praised the mount's thick steel construction and liked that its integrated cable management didn't require a screwdriver for routing cables. Although not suited for expensive or heavy displays, the Wali mount could be great for someone using regular monitors.
Cable management box
Work can be hard enough — you don't want a tangled mass of cables worsening it. Other than disrupting your workspace's feng shui, messy cables are a visual distraction that overwhelm the senses and increase stress. Plus, there's the safety concern of tripping over cords, or children and pets fiddling with them.
A smart way to clear the clutter is with an aesthetic container like the Naeety Large Cable Management Box. Cable ties and magnetic cable clips are handy for bundling wires, but they don't hide them entirely. The Naeety box pack has a 16-inch and a 12.6-inch plastic bin with wooden tops. The large size fits a six or eight-plug power strip, while the medium size can house a four-plug extension.
Since there are no openings at the top or sides, cables exit only from the two endpoints, making routing restrictive. Some Amazon customers complain that the wooden lids don't sit securely with too many wires or large charging blocks, but the included adhesive cable clips and ties somewhat alleviate these concerns. It does clasp securely once the lid is locked in place, so small children can't easily open it.
Writers at The Spruce note that it's made from materials resistant to fire, impact, and scratches, making it a durable and elegant home office upgrade.
Two-port GaN fast charger
All the devices at your home office desk need power, making space on a power strip precious. A multi-port charger will help you power more devices while freeing up outlets on your extension cord. And to take advantage of recent advancements, consider a gallium nitride (GaN) fast charger. Unlike older silicon chargers, GaN chargers are smaller, cooler, and more efficient, making it easier for them to output higher wattage and power multiple devices.
Belkin Dual-Port GaN Charger's 50W output is advertised to charge the iPhone 16 Pro and Samsung S25 Ultra from 0 to 50% in 27 and 28 minutes, respectively. Each port outputs 50W when connected to a single device and splits the wattage when two devices are connected. Buyers on Amazon liked its speedy charging, dual port connectivity, foldable prongs, and travel-friendly compactness that's also handy for fitting into crowded cable management boxes. However, many wished it included a USB-C cable.
CNN reviewers ranked the Belkin 45W GaN charger as the best USB-C charger for phones after testing it against the Mophie Speedport 45W and the Anker Nano. While the writers tested the 45W model, the higher-tier 50W version is currently a smarter purchase because of its lower price. You can further maximize this accessory by pairing it with USB-C cables that do more than charge your phone.
Ring light
Although upgrading to the best laptops with high-quality cameras is wise, hardware specs can't do much without good lighting. Proper lighting elevates your video quality during digital meetings and makes you appear more polished and professional. Natural window light is superb, but outdoor light is unpredictable (and useless for evening meetings). For greater control over your lighting, you need a ring light, which is a circular LED device that casts even light on your face. It prevents harsh shadows, making you appear brighter and minimizing skin imperfections.
The UBeesize 12-inch Desk Ring Light is a budget favorite on Amazon. User reviews extensively praise its ease of setup, brightness, and adjustability. Along with 10 levels of brightness, it has three color temperatures — warm white, cool white, and daylight.
TechGearLab liked the swift setup and gave the ring light its Best Buy award. The light also includes a stable mini tripod with a textured ball joint for precise angle adjustment. Pro tip: during meetings, ensure the light is at eye level and slightly off-center to avoid unflattering shadows and eye strain.
The phone holder's handy, but TechGearLab notes that it's not very compatible with bulky phone cases, like Otterbox. Nonetheless, if the focus is on the webcam feed, this wallet-friendly light won't disappoint.
Webcam
Remote work is bound to get you on video calls, but most built-in laptop webcams offer subpar camera quality. Underpowered laptop webcams are common because manufacturers prioritize performance, display quality, and sleek designs, leaving you with a grainy, washed-out feed.
You can improve image quality by adjusting your laptop's placement or lighting, but the hardware eventually limits you. A more effective solution is an external webcam. While the best 4K webcams will set you back over $99, the NexiGo N60 is wallet-friendly at under $25.
Although it delivers 1080p at 30fps, reviewers at CNET commend its performance and find it outshines the 720p webcams on most laptops. Amazon users appreciate its noise-cancelling mic, but the CNET reviewer criticized its tinny sound.
It has a wide 110-degree field of view, which is helpful if more than one person needs to be in frame. The webcam's shutter boosts privacy, and its mount tilts and swivels to improve framing without adjusting the entire display. Since it connects via USB-A, you may need an adapter if your laptop has only USB-C ports, but it's a minor trade-off for a more professional video conferencing experience.
Smart lights
Smart lights bring varied benefits to a home office, and there's no going back to regular lights once you get used to them. For starters, you can auto-schedule or manage these lights through your smartphone or voice assistant, so you don't have to interrupt your flow to control them. (Still, standing up hourly is beneficial for your health — don't let automation make you a desk potato.)
And often, your home office may share space with your bedroom or other living spaces. Smart lights can change from white to warm (or another hue, if you're feeling creative) to signal to your brain that the working hours have concluded.
The TP-Link Tapo Smart Light Bulbs L535E are a two-pack set with millions of colors and adjustable brightness up to 1,100 lumens. They're Matter-certified with built-in Wi-Fi, allowing you to control them directly using Apple's HomeKit and Siri, Google Home, and Alexa. PCMag reviewers have rated it the best smart bulb overall in 2026 and note that it's among the brightest in the publication's roundup.
Lots of Amazon users appreciate the simple setup and app usability, though a few experienced platform-syncing bugs. The majority, however, applauded its fast response time, wide color range, and hub-free ecosystem flexibility. For a smoother transition, make sure you learn these three things before installing smart lights.
Surge protector
Your home office desk will likely house more gadgets beyond the laptop. Printer, monitor, table lamp — all these devices require outlets, making an extension cord vital for consolidating your desktop layout. But an unprotected power strip is risky because voltage spikes can fry connected hardware, damaging devices worth thousands of dollars. Electrical fluctuations can also overheat circuitry to become a major fire hazard.
For device safety, you'll need robust surge protection, like the Belkin 12-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip. Popular Mechanics highly recommends it to protect gadgets against power surges and spikes. Its 12 outlets can power all your gear at once and the 8-foot cable lets you position your workstation away from the wall socket.
The power strip's protection indicator uses dual lights to confirm your devices are protected, and changes if the protection fails or there's a grounding issue. Crucially, it provides 3,780 joules of surge protection, meaning it can survive many minor and a few major power fluctuations. For greater assurance, you get Belkin's Connected Equipment Warranty, under which the company will fix or replace products damaged by electrical charge when connected to the surge protector — up to $300,000. No wonder it tops our surge protector brand rankings.
Amazon buyers appreciate its sleek profile, ample well-spaced outlets, indicator lights, and hefty warranty. Although it's missing USB ports, its diverse premium features more than make up for it.
USB-C hub
Modern laptops are great — easy on the eyes and highly portable. Sadly, they sacrifice ports to achieve a slender profile, retaining barely one or two USB-C and a USB-A port. If you're using a keyboard, monitor, and mouse, you'll run out of ports, and it's a hassle swapping cables. And USB-C-only connectivity on your laptop means USB-A accessories are incompatible without an adapter.
Your one-stop solution is a USB-C hub for additional connectivity. The Anker Multi-Port Adapter offers seven ports — two USB-A 3.0, two USB-C (one data and one charging), one HDMI, and one SD and microSD card. Only the HDMI port has video output, but it supports 4K at 60Hz for smooth visuals.
Customers on Amazon praise its reliable performance and ports, though a few would've liked an additional USB-C data port. There are a few mixed reviews about the HDMI output, with some users getting 4K at 60Hz but others capping out at 30Hz. This drop in refresh rate, however, occurs only if your device has DisplayPort 1.2 and not 1.4.
A reviewer at How-To Geek aptly described the Anker USB-C Hub as the best boring upgrade he'd ever bought, sharing that while it's not flashy, it's still a quality-of-life improvement. Consolidating your connections through this slim hub will eliminate your laptop's port hiccups.
Portable flash drive
As convenient as online transfer is, it can stall when your internet speed isn't blazing. And emailing large files or uploading them to transfer across machines can feel sluggish. Sometimes, it's faster to use a local flash drive. Ideal for moving large files, the "sneakernet method" dates back to floppy disks, when people physically carried storage between computers. Compared to slow internet, it now ensures swift and reliable data transfer.
The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive is apt for modern home offices because it has a USB-C and USB-A connector, so you can share files without needing an adapter. It's available in sizes from 32 GB to 256 GB, with the 64 GB drive under $25 on Amazon. Amazon buyers loved the dual drive compatibility. Most of them liked the read/write speeds, but some wanted it faster. Since this is a flash drive, its speeds are limited — up to 150 MBps.
TechGearLab rated this the best flash drive featuring a Type-A and Type-C combo. The reviewer appreciated the transfer speeds, but noted slowdowns when transferring many small files. In the reviewer's test, the flash drive took 26 minutes to transfer 5 GB of small files. If you need something massively faster and have a bigger budget, don't miss the market's fastest portable SSDs with transfer speeds above 1,000 MBps.
Methodology
We finalized all the gadgets on this list through a multi-tier evaluation. At the time of publishing, all products were under $25 and available on major platforms, like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
We compiled the gadget categories based on our remote-work experience, but we selected individual items based on personal experience and research. The products averaged over four stars with more than 1,000 verified buyer reviews, signifying consistent real-world performance across diverse home office setups. We made one exception to the 1,000-review count for a more recent hardware release from a well-established brand whose reliability is widely endorsed by industry experts.
The devices were also tested by reviewers at established consumer-tech publications, so you'd get a balanced perspective of how well they work from both regular remote workers and expert hardware analysts. Not to mention, all the items solve specific home office pain points to enhance comfort, productivity, or both.