Middle-Click On Mouse: Here's What It's For (And How To Use It On Touchpad)
When you're working on your computer or laptop, the mouse serves as a valuable tool for all kinds of tasks. A left click lets you select and drag items, right-clicking opens the context menu for additional options, and the scroll wheel allows you to move up, down and even sideways. Many mice also feature a middle-click button that you should explore.
The function of the middle-click button can vary depending on the app or program you're using. For instance, in AutoCAD, you can use the middle click to pan and rotate a 3D model. In games that support button remapping, you can assign specific actions to the middle click button through the in-game settings menu.
In this guide, we'll show you what the middle-click does in various programs. Also, if you prefer using a touchpad instead of the physical mouse, we'll show you how to enable the middle click functionality on your Windows or Mac touchpads.
What does the middle-click on a computer mouse do?
Although many software programs support the middle-click button, it's especially useful in web browsers. When you middle-click a link or bookmark, your browser will open it in a new tab. You'll find this more convenient than holding the Ctrl key while clicking a link. The middle click isn't just limited to just links — you can also use it on your browser's back, forward and refresh buttons to open those pages in a new tab while keeping your current tab unaffected. Additionally, you can close tabs quickly by middle clicking their titles.
While browsing long web pages or documents, you can middle click on any empty space to enable auto-scroll. You can then simply move your mouse vertically or horizontally to start scrolling. The further you move the mouse after middle clicking, the faster the page will scroll. So, if you middle-click and move your mouse up, down, left or right significantly, it might scroll through multiple pages quickly.
On Windows, you can use the middle-click button to close app windows directly from the taskbar. All you have to do is hover your mouse over the taskbar icon and middle-click the thumbnail preview of the window you want to close. If you're using a newer version of Windows 11 with a tabbed File Explorer, you can also middle-click a folder to open it in a new tab. For third-party apps and programs, the middle-click function can vary.
How to use a middle-click on a mouse or touchpad
On most computer mice, the scroll wheel in the center doubles as a middle-click button. However, if you have a mouse with multiple buttons, it may have a dedicated middle-click button separate from the scroll wheel. On touchpads that support multi-finger gestures, you can tap with three fingers to middle-click. However, this gesture may not be enabled by default on your laptop's touchpad. If you are using a Windows 10 or 11 laptop, you can customize the touchpad using these steps:
- Press Win + I to open the Settings app.
- Head to Bluetooth & devices (Windows 11) or Devices (Windows 10) and select Touchpad.
- Click the "Three-finger gestures" section to expand it.
- Use the drop-down menu next to Taps to select "Middle mouse button."
Apple laptops — even the powerful and pricey MacBook Pro M4 Max — don't have a middle-click button on their touchpads. However, you can use a third-party app like MiddleClick to enable this functionality for both the built-in touchpad and the Apple Magic Mouse. For this, download and open the MiddleClick app, then drag it to your Mac's Applications folder to install it. Once installed, you'll be able to use a three finger tap to perform a middle-click.
Since macOS assigns the three-finger tap to the Look Up function by default, you'll need to disable that functionality. To do so, head to System Settings > Trackpad > Point & Click. Then, turn off the "Look up & data detectors" toggle, and you'll be all set.