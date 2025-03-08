Middle-Click On Mouse: Here's What It's For (And How To Use It On Touchpad)

When you're working on your computer or laptop, the mouse serves as a valuable tool for all kinds of tasks. A left click lets you select and drag items, right-clicking opens the context menu for additional options, and the scroll wheel allows you to move up, down and even sideways. Many mice also feature a middle-click button that you should explore.

The function of the middle-click button can vary depending on the app or program you're using. For instance, in AutoCAD, you can use the middle click to pan and rotate a 3D model. In games that support button remapping, you can assign specific actions to the middle click button through the in-game settings menu.

In this guide, we'll show you what the middle-click does in various programs. Also, if you prefer using a touchpad instead of the physical mouse, we'll show you how to enable the middle click functionality on your Windows or Mac touchpads.