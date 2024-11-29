Does Apple's Magic Mouse Work With Windows?

Apple is often praised for its premium looking products, be it the titanium rails on the iPhone 16 Pro or the nearly edgeless retina display of the MacBook Pro. The company also manufactures some iconic wearables to go along with its devices, like the AirPods and the Apple Watch Series 10. Yet, not many accessories get talked about more than the Magic Mouse and its unfortunately placed charging port.

Advertisement

The wireless mouse itself has people divided — some love its minimal and sleek aesthetic, while others can't stand its poor ergonomics. One of the key features of the Magic Mouse is its multi-touch surface, which is not just responsible for scrolling, but also doubles as a touchpad of sorts — allowing you to perform quick gestures using your fingers to control what's on the screen. Mac users will feel right at home with the Magic Mouse, and they happen to be the target demographic for Apple, since support for the mouse on Windows is rather limited.

If you do have a Magic Mouse lying around and would like to repurpose it to work with your Windows desktop or laptop, you can still yield some functionality out of it. Read on to explore how you can pair an Apple Magic Mouse to your Windows computer, and what features it lacks compared to its functionality on macOS.

Advertisement