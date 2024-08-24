How To Connect A Magic Mouse To Your Mac

In the early days of computers, mice (and keyboards) were the only ways we could interact with whatever was in our screens. These days, consumers are spoilt for choice when it comes computer input devices, whether it is through touch screens, trackpads, controllers, or even your head. However, despite all the leaps and bounds in technology, many people still prefer using mice for their input needs, to include the many Apple users who prefer to use the Magic Mouse. In many ways, the Magic Mouse design with its glass trackpad and smooth finish is proof that if something isn't broken, there's no need to fix it. While there is no shortage of manufacturers who make specialized mice for gaming or working on the go, the Magic Mouse offers users two key things: easy integration into the Apple ecosystem and a smooth, aesthetic appearance.

As of 2024, Apple has released two versions of the Magic Mouse so far: the Magic Mouse and the Magic Mouse 2. While it has been almost a decade since it released the Magic Mouse 2, which is a lot lighter and offers built-in rechargeable batteries, it's still being sold in the Apple store today. While you can also use the Magic Mouse on your iPad and iPhone, most people would snag a Magic Mouse for use with their Mac. So, regardless of which Magic Mouse model you own, here's how you can quickly connect it to your Mac today.