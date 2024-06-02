Why Your Windows PC Or Laptop Can't Find Bluetooth Devices, And How To Troubleshoot

Before you get deep into the weeds of troubleshooting, you should check a few simple things to see if they can resolve the problem. While it may seem obvious, you should double-check to confirm that Bluetooth is turned on on your laptop or PC.

Follow these steps to check the Bluetooth status on your laptop or PC:

Click on the Windows logo key to open the Start menu. Go to Settings. In Settings, click on Devices. If Bluetooth is set to Off, toggle it to the On position.

You can also check the Bluetooth status of your laptop or PC by clicking on the Windows Action Center in the lower right-hand corner of the computer screen or by pressing Windows + A. If the Bluetooth icon is highlighted, that means your computer's Bluetooth is turned on; if it's not, you can turn it on by clicking on the icon.

If Bluetooth is enabled on your computer and you're still having problems, you can try restarting Bluetooth Service to see if that resolves the issue.

Press Windows + R to open the run dialogue box, type services.msc, and press enter. Scroll down and right-click on Bluetooth Support Service. Select Restart if the service is running or Start if it's stopped. Under Properties, select Automatic so that the service will start with Windows.

If your computer still can't find your device, make sure you don't have Airplane Mode enabled by clicking on the Network icon in the taskbar; if it's on, toggle it off.