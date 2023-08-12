How Your Laptop's Touchpad Works, Explained

The line between tablet and laptop seems to be becoming increasingly blurred, but there's certainly functionality that only a classic laptop can offer. Physical keyboards of a practical size and hardy nature (with apologies to the venerable Blackberry) can be a must, for those who use such devices often for work purposes. So, too, can the familiar precision and versatility of a mouse.

At times, though, there isn't the space to operate a mouse. As part of the all-in-one deal laptops offer, then, the touchpad is a solution. Through this space-saving and convenient little rectangle, users can manipulate the cursor on the screen just as they would with a mouse, and it can become just as intuitive with practice. The technology behind the touchpad, though, is as deceptively simple as it is brilliant. You may not even know how customizable they can be.

Here's when the laptop touchpad was introduced, and how the different types of touchpad vary.