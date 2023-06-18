What To Do If The Touchpad Isn't Working On Your Laptop

Generally speaking, the best way to control any personal computing device is a wired mouse. Of course, if you're using a laptop on the go, you may not have the space necessary for a mouse, assuming you even have one with you. Thankfully, you've always got your trusty touchpad to fall back on: it's not the most comfortable or efficient way to control your computer's pointer, but since it's part of the laptop, it's always available for you to use. At least, until it isn't.

While your laptop's touchpad may be integrated into its body, it is still technically a separate device, which means it can occasionally go on the fritz independent of the laptop itself. Depending on your situation, such as if you're on an airplane or other isolated location, this could prove potentially problematic. You'd do well to either remedy it as quickly as possible, or start lugging around a wired mouse with you.