These Toyota Truck Engines Have Bad Reputations Buyers Should Know About

Everyone is probably familiar with the adage of Toyota cars being amongst the most reliable vehicles on the planet. In fact, we'd argue that the brand has built its entire reputation on being boring — via route of being reliable, sensible, and usually gray — because the car never stops working. So, when a Toyota engine has a "send it back to the factory" level problem, it becomes the talk of the town. And, as you'll see, Toyota's rare misses are talked about decades later, especially when it concerns a truck.

We've all seen the memes about Toyota trucks winding up everywhere from wars in deserts to suburban driveways where the largest obstacle is the curb. That said, by and large, a Toyota truck (like the vast majority of other Toyota vehicles) is known for starting every morning, having lower-than-optimal infotainment systems, price gouging you on trim levels, and really never leaving you stranded on the side of the interstate. However, even the best of us aren't infallible, and so it is with Toyota.

While we will get into numbers later in this article, here's something to give you an idea of the scale of the problem: Just one engine family has been responsible for almost 275,000 vehicles being recalled — and that's just in the past two years between 2024 and 2026. There are a total of five engines on this list, and we'll be progressing in a chronological order, from oldest to newest.