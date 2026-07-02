Ram 1500 is quite a car and has had a good run lately. It was awarded the Best Pickup Truck of the Year by Cars.com, marking the second year in a row the title has gone to Dodge's truck. On U.S. News, the Ram 1500 sits at a very impressive 9.5 out of 10 score, which surprisingly puts it in the second spot in the list among full-size trucks. JD Power even crowned it the most dependable large light-duty pickup for 2026, zooming past the Ford F-150 and Sierra. On paper, the Ram 1500 seems to be doing everything alright, but that is not the complete picture.

Owners tell a different story. Consumer Reports' reliability data has been brutal toward the Ram 1500, with the truck's overall score crashing down to just 28 out of 100. A great debacle and a number so bad that it helped the truck land at the top of the list of new pickup reliability losers. Interestingly, this isn't a recent downward spiral for Ram 1500. There are specific Ram 1500 model years that have earned a reputation for serious issues and wallet-draining failures on the used market.

The whole scenario around the Ram 1500 is quite interesting because it is also one of the dependable nameplates that buyers prefer. If long-term dependability matters to you more than flashy exterior or loads of infotainment features, then there are a few rivals that you can consider. Here is the list of 3 full-size pickup trucks with better ratings than the Ram 1500.