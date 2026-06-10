These 5 Pickup Trucks Have The Best Fuel Economy In 2026

Even before the recent nationwide rise in gas prices in response to geopolitical circumstances in the Middle East, fuel economy has always been one of the biggest factors that buyers consider when choosing a new vehicle. Whenever gas prices go up, the differences in fuel efficiency ratings between different models matter more to people.

Yet even with elevated fuel prices, the popularity of pickup trucks in America seems unlikely to fade. And while these vehicles may not be as efficient as your average sedan or crossover, recent fuel economy gains have been impressive. So which trucks are the most efficient? If you're looking for maximum pickup truck efficiency overall, Rivian is the truck brand that gets the win, but its all-electric models are not directly comparable to internal combustion models.

When it comes to traditional pickup trucks with internal combustion engines, a few models come out on top in the fuel economy rankings, though their efficiency is heavily dependent on which engine option you choose. Thanks in particular to the growth of the hybrid truck market, many of these pickups have far better MPG figures than you might assume — we've highlighted the standouts below.