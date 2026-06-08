This Brand Dominates The New Truck Market For Best Fuel Economy

Pickup trucks continue to be big sellers in the United States, with models from Ford and Chevrolet claiming the top two spots in 2025's best-seller rankings. That may surprise some, because, well, gas is expensive and pickup trucks are hardly the most fuel efficient vehicles on the market. Nonetheless, consumers continue to drive them off of new car lots with staggering regularity.

It should go without saying that fuel economy numbers for modern pickup truck tend to be far better than they were in years and decades past. With many manufacturers also offering hybrid and electric models, the numbers can be markedly better, too. But which of the major brands in the current pickup truck market is leading the way in the fuel economy game? According to a recent study undertaken by the United States Department of Energy (DOE), Rivian is the pickup truck brand that's winning the fuel economy fight.

Rivian is, of course, an EV only outfit, so it's not entirely shocking that its Made in the USA trucks scored well in the DOE study. What is surprising is how well the brand showed, with its builds claiming the first 12 spots on the list. Rivian's R1T Performance Dual Max and Dual Large models tied for the top spot on the list with each netting a combined city/highway rating of 87 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe). Various other makes of the R1T spot the list from there, with only a couple fronting combined MPGe ratings below 70.