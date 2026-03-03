5 F-150 Engines You Should Steer Clear Of

As Car Wizard put it bluntly, the engine is "my personal most hated engine on planet Earth." He went further, calling the unit "absolute trash," warning owners who defend it by saying their truck is still running to "just wait." He also claimed, "I, personally, have replaced 14 of these... and it's around six or seven grand a pop." We also tried our best to find the worst engine Ford ever put in a truck, and you guessed it, it was the 5.4L Triton.

When it comes to Triton's worst issues, spark plug-related problems of the early models are certainly up there. Besides them being incredibly difficult to remove without special tools (as acknowledged by Ford in TSB 08-7-6) the luckiest of drivers were even treated with plugs flying out the side of the cylinder heads due to bad cylinder head designs. Other common problems of the Triton include oil sludge buildup, timing system issues, fuel system module corrosion, and gasket and oil leaks.

Although Ford never recalled a vehicle due to the Triton engine, there have been numerous bulletins published. Variable valve timing problems, often described by owners and technicians as the "death rattle," have also been associated with the 5.4L Triton. These seem to be largely linked to oil pressure–dependent cam phaser operation and sludge buildup.