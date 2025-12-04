3 Common Problems With Ford's 6.2L Boss Engine

Ford's reputation as an engine manufacturer has been boosted by successes like the 427 cubic inch V8 that made history at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 that is one of the best 8-cylinder engines ever made. Not every one of Ford's engines has been an unqualified success, though. The first Mustang came standard with a wimpy inline-six powerplant, and the second generation arrived in 1974 just as the oil crisis and new emissions regulations were driving American buyers away from large engines. Automakers have since developed ways to make bigger engines more efficient, and Ford planned to use the 6.2-liter Boss V8 in the Mustang when it was still codenamed "Hurricane."

The engine inherited just a few elements from its modular predecessors, and Ford used it primarily in Raptor and Super Duty trucks beginning in 2010. During its decade or so in production, the 6.2-liter Boss V8 developed a reputation among owners for problems with spark plugs, valve springs, oil consumption, and leaks. The former two issues could cause rough operation (especially at idle) and lead to bigger problems, but Ford's Boss V8 is still regarded as a dependable engine with a long service life.