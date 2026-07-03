5 Expensive Car Accessories Users Say Are Worth Buying

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Many of us spend a large amount of time in our cars, whether it's on our daily commutes to work, off-road weekend adventures, or camping trips that can span entire days at a time. Because of this, it's no wonder that many of us treat our vehicles like our extended homes (and spend like it is too). For people looking to upgrade their driving experience, there are plenty of budget-friendly car accessories that you can choose from.

For options under $10, you can find cosmetic upgrades like lighting or functional upgrades, such as phone holders, organizers, and cleaning supplies. There's even a ton of gadgets that can turn your older vehicle a little bit smarter, which include USB-C chargers or AUX to Bluetooth adapters.

There will always be drivers who will be looking to cut corners on things that don't particularly move the needle for them. However, if you're the kind of person who leans towards the finer things in life, there are also expensive car accessories that users with a little more budget swear are worth paying for. While many of them share similar features to their relatively affordable competition, they typically have unique features, whether it's a patented design, built quality, smart add-ons, or other types of technology that isn't as readily available. Here are a few that a lot of users, reputable publications, and award-giving bodies swear by.