5 Car Mods That Will Slow Your Top Speed, According To Drivers

Maybe it's because the COVID-19 pandemic reminded us of the value of outdoor spaces, but off-road-ready vehicles have been gaining popularity among buyers since 2020. There's even been a significant uptick in people modifying their SUVs and trucks to make them more off-road capable. Out of all the necessary mods to make your truck off-road capable, lift kits have been the third most popular modification, after tires and wheels. Hardly surprising, as they are cheap and provide significantly higher road clearance for venturing over rough, uneven terrain.

However, lift kits have some significant downsides. Lifting your truck or SUV will create a larger frontal area and mess with the underbody airflow, adding additional aerodynamic drag. This can have a negative effect on speed and gas mileage. On average, you'll add around 0.01 Cd (aerodynamic drag) with every inch gained in ground clearance. How much speed you lose at the top end really depends on the aggressiveness of the lift kit. A small lift of 2-3 inches will result in a slight top speed drop, but bigger lifts (6-8 inches) will markedly reduce the top speed of your truck or SUV.

Lift kits also raise the center of gravity, which negatively impacts on-road handling. Furthermore, they change the suspension geometry, which could result in a less stable highway ride. Expect a harsher ride as well, though that can be mitigated by replacing the stock shocks with more advanced, and costlier, aftermarket solutions.