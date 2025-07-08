This Science-Based Trick Cools A Hot Car In Seconds Without A/C

With the summer heat bringing some seriously high temperatures, staying cool is a must no matter where you are. Naturally, this goes for car rides as well, with cabin air conditioning becoming more of an essential than a mere luxury. But a car's A/C may not always be the best solution, especially if it needs servicing. There are ways to tell if your car's A/C needs recharging, or replacement entirely. Thankfully, you can seek out other ways of reducing temperatures in your car. One even has some serious academic backing behind it, as it utilizes the power of science to cool your car down.

This handy trick comes from YouTuber @fryrsquared, who explains that it's great for those times when you get into your car and find that the air inside is absolutely unbearable. Instead of waiting for your A/C to kick in and cool things down, you can take action with just your door and one window. Simply open the passenger-side rear window, get out of the car, and use the driver's side door as a fan. This action creates an area of low pressure, which pulls out the hot air that's making your car impossible to sit in. Fresh air then comes in through the open window, cooling down the cabin. It's a great example of how fluid dynamics — a scientific discipline focusing on the movement of liquids and gases — works.

This isn't your only course of action if you're hoping to cool your car down. Other non-A/C-related tricks can help too.