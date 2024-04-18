How To Tell If Your Car's A/C Needs Charging
There are essential car maintenance hacks and tips that should keep any vehicle roadworthy, but the A/C is a different story. In most cases, the air-conditioning is one of the most neglected maintenance items in a car, and you won't notice something's wrong until the system erratically blows hot air instead of a cool, dehumidifying breeze.
The air-conditioning in a modern car works by controlling the pressure and temperature to transform a refrigerant (typically called Freon in the HVAC parlance) from liquid to gas and vice-versa. Turning on the A/C enables low-pressure refrigerant to enter the compressor in a gaseous state. It leaves the compressor in a high-pressure state and converts into a liquid as it cools in the condenser.
Next, the high-pressure liquid refrigerant converts back into a gas as it absorbs heat in the evaporator, eventually lowering the pressure. Circulating the refrigerant from gas to liquid is responsible for the cool air blowing inside your car's interior on a hot, sunny day.
The refrigerant circulates inside a closed-state A/C system. If the A/C lacks refrigerant, the system won't be as efficient in cooling your car. When a car A/C system loses refrigerant, it's primarily due to leaks in the many hoses and tubes in the air-conditioning hardware. Remember that refrigerant only leaks and doesn't fade away.
Signs your car's A/C needs recharging
When you hear the word "recharging", it means replenishing the refrigerant inside the system. When to recharge depends on the make, model, and the amount of care you give to a car. If your car's A/C is persistently blowing hot air inside the cabin, it's the first sign that it needs refrigerant. With insufficient refrigerant to absorb heat and cool the cabin, the A/C must work overtime to compensate, which could lead to premature damage to the compressor and other components.
Another sign that your car's A/C needs recharging is if the compressor clutch fails to engage. When this happens, the system will blow hot air instead of cold. Sometimes the A/C would only blow cold air when accelerating but fail again when stopping, a telltale sign of low refrigerant.
Your best recourse is to bring the vehicle for A/C servicing, but it's possible to do a DIY A/C recharge using a can of Freon and some connecting hoses. It won't address why the system lost refrigerant from the onset, though.
If your car's A/C blows hot air and emits a mildewy odor, has bothersome rattling sounds, produces a weak airflow even at higher fan speeds, or leaks water on the floor, it might need an A/C cleaning service with a refrigerant charge. You can replace the cabin filter and see if the issue persists. If it does, it's time to visit an A/C repair shop.