How To Tell If Your Car's A/C Needs Charging

There are essential car maintenance hacks and tips that should keep any vehicle roadworthy, but the A/C is a different story. In most cases, the air-conditioning is one of the most neglected maintenance items in a car, and you won't notice something's wrong until the system erratically blows hot air instead of a cool, dehumidifying breeze.

The air-conditioning in a modern car works by controlling the pressure and temperature to transform a refrigerant (typically called Freon in the HVAC parlance) from liquid to gas and vice-versa. Turning on the A/C enables low-pressure refrigerant to enter the compressor in a gaseous state. It leaves the compressor in a high-pressure state and converts into a liquid as it cools in the condenser.

Next, the high-pressure liquid refrigerant converts back into a gas as it absorbs heat in the evaporator, eventually lowering the pressure. Circulating the refrigerant from gas to liquid is responsible for the cool air blowing inside your car's interior on a hot, sunny day.

The refrigerant circulates inside a closed-state A/C system. If the A/C lacks refrigerant, the system won't be as efficient in cooling your car. When a car A/C system loses refrigerant, it's primarily due to leaks in the many hoses and tubes in the air-conditioning hardware. Remember that refrigerant only leaks and doesn't fade away.