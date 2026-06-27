5 Of The Best Cars For Solo Road Trips

One of the best kinds of travel is the unfettered, loosely planned road trip. Forget a cross-country flight; I'd rather pack up my bags and head for the horizon behind the wheel of a car, seeing interesting sites, exploring local haunts, and taking in as much culture and scenery as possible along the way. In my many years of testing cars and in my personal car history I've gone across America nearly a dozen times. I used vans, pick-up trucks, small SUVs, and most entertainingly, in sports cars — all for the love of a good road trip. And many of my best miles have been solo, stopping whenever I wanted, eating, refueling, and exploring on a whim. For this kind of solo road trip, what are the best cars for the job?

I love a car that's both entertaining and comfortable. Solo road trips mean that you can drive a winding back road whenever you'd like, exploiting impressive driving dynamics, but you're also the only driver. That means there's nobody to switch off with if you get tired, made worse if you're driving something that's harshly sprung or uncomfortable on bumpy highways. Thankfully, with a solo road trip, you don't need much storage space either, so something with two seats and a tiny trunk will get the job done just as well as any sedan or SUV, and may be even better. With those rough parameters in mind, these are cars that I've got considerable experience with, all of which I'd happily load into and head for the horizon in on a moment's notice.