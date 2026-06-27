15 Best-Selling Automotive Amazon Finds That Would Be Useful During Summer Months
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Summer is, traditionally, the time that many Americans get in their cars and hit the road. Whether they're visiting family, going away on holiday, or experiencing one of the many essential grand touring routes across the United States, summer is the time when drivers put miles on their car and soak up the sights, sounds, and experiences that America has to offer.
It's not just as simple as hopping in the car, turning the key, and driving off, though. Summer brings its own set of challenges for car and driver alike, as do long road trips. Thus, it's important that you and your vehicle are prepared for what summer can dish out. You have the essentials, like ensuring that your car's in good condition, but there are also plenty of accessories and gadgets that can help, whether you need to keep your phone topped up on the road or want to protect your car from the summer heat.
These accessories are, of course, quite easy to get hold of. Amazon has a range of best-sellers that will help you keep trucking through the hottest months of the year. Let's run through some of the highlights.
EcoNour sunshades
Summer isn't just about driving; it's also about making sure your car doesn't suffer too badly when it's parked outside in the baking sun. Depending on where you live in the country, temperatures inside and on the surface of a parked car can get seriously high — dangerously so, too, with plastic trim liable to burn skin on contact. Even if it doesn't cause harm, direct sunlight can still cause other issues, such as cracked dashboards.
Tinted windows help, provided you don't live in a strict state that cracks down on window tints, but Amazon has cheap alternatives on hand in the form of sunshades that stick to your windshield and block sunlight. Amazon has several types on offer, like the highly-rated and immensely popular EcoNour windshield sunshades. These are made from 240T polyester and support a dizzying array of vehicles, with universal-fit versions also available.
That said, note that even the best sunshades won't be as effective as tinted windows for keeping interior temperatures down. They will, however, keep your dashboard cool, ensuring its longevity and making sure you won't have burning-hot plastics when you enter your car.
Lisen USB car charger
Most of our lives now revolve around battery-powered devices of some kind, almost all of which charge via USB — chief of which is the smartphone. Keeping your phone topped up is essential, especially if you're driving long distances, and that's where USB car chargers can be very useful.
Of course, if you drive a relatively new car, you may not need one, as many modern vehicles will have USB ports as standard. But there are still many older cars out there without built-in USB charging, as proven by the fact that Amazon sold more than 10,000 of the Lisen USB-C car charger two-packs across May and June 2026.
These Lisen chargers are very affordable at $14.99 for two, or $9.99 for a single charger. They plug into a car's cigarette lighter socket and provide two USB ports: a USB-C PD connector that delivers up to 36W, and a QC 3.0-compatible Type-A port that maxes out at 18W. Lisen's car chargers have an all-aluminum body and are backed with a 24-month replacement guarantee.
Munchkin Brica window shades
Air-conditioning does a great job of keeping temperatures down in the car, but it doesn't do much to protect you or your passengers from the sun's rays. That can be a problem, especially if you have kids riding along. Children are much more susceptible to the deleterious effects of the sun's UV rays, so protecting them is essential.
A quick, popular, and highly-regarded solution is to install window shades, like the Munchkin Brica window shades available on Amazon. These measure 15 x 19 inches and come in a set of two. They attach to the rear passenger windows via suction cups or clips and are made with what Munchkin calls a "Safe-View premium mesh" that allegedly retains good visibility while blocking out the sun's UV-A and UV-B rays.
Other nice touches include a simple one-button retract system, so you (or your child) don't have to mess about with trying to lift the shade up when it's no longer necessary. The shades also come with an indicator that turns white when the temperatures in the car get too high, although Munchkin doesn't indicate what that temperature threshold is.
Everlasting Comfort memory foam seat cushion
Long hours behind the wheel can be liberating, but also quite painful — especially if you're not lucky enough to own a car with comfortable seats. While nothing will be quite as good as swapping to a comfier car, those of you who need to hit the road in a vehicle with firm seats can find some succor in the Everlasting Comfort memory foam seat cushion.
This supposedly "doctor-recommended" cushion is made from 100% memory foam, which is proven to reduce pressure when seating, and has a breathable, machine-washable cover — essential if you're going to be sitting on it for hours on end. It has the typical U-shaped design of many memory foam seat cushions, which is marketed as helping with lower back pain.
The Everlasting Comfort cushion comes in several finishes, including a black airflow mesh, and is available in large and extra-large sizes, with prices starting at $59.99. Do note that, while the memory foam will deform and mold itself to your body when you sit on it, it will still increase your seating height. Make sure you can adjust your seat to compensate.
EzyShade car cover
Sunlight does a number on many parts of your car, including the paint. Long-term exposure to the sun can dull even the best paint job, leaving your car looking far worse than it should (or needs to be). This isn't inevitable, of course — you can apply a ceramic coat to protect your car's finish — but there is a much cheaper alternative: a car cover.
One of the most popular car covers available on Amazon is the EzyShade 10-Layer Car Cover, which, as the name suggests, uses a multilayered construction with machine-cut material for a higher-quality finish. EzyShade claims that its car cover is water, sun, and snow-proof, and is also scratch-resistant. This particular cover is available in 30 sizes, with a size chart to help you choose the right cover.
The EzyShade car cover has a few nice touches buyers will likely appreciate. There's a driver's-side zipper that lets you enter without having to remove the whole cover, an antenna protection kit, and grommet holes so you can lock the cover down. There cover comes with reflective strips, so that other drivers can see your car when it's covered at night. Expect to pay between $60 and $80.
Microfiber cloths
Generally speaking, you want to wash your car every two weeks or so. You may even have to do it more frequently if you're putting miles on your car during summer, accumulating all manner of road grime as you go along. While there are plenty of ways to go about the task, there is one product that will almost always come in handy: a microfiber cloth.
Microfiber cloths are a great option every step of the way, whether you're looking to apply polish, wipe down your windows, or dry your car after a wash. The two top-sellers on Amazon at the time of writing are Amazon Basics' microfiber cloths and the Usanooks cloths.
Both are very highly rated by Amazon customers and come in a variety of colors, with the main difference being the size: the Usanooks towels are 12.5 x 12.5 inches, while the Amazon offerings are 16 x 12 inches. Amazon sells its cloths in preset color combo packs (blue, white, and yellow or green, gray, and pink), while Usanooks sells single colors, but has a wider variety of them.
Singaro cup holder coasters
Sometimes, the most useful accessories aren't the big-ticket products. Instead, they can be as simple as this set of Singaro cup holder coasters, which are available in a range of colors — including pink, yellow, and two shades of purple — at $6.99 for a pack of four.
Coasters might not seem like an immediately useful accessory, especially since cup holders generally already do a very good job at, well, holding cups. But coasters are a great boon because they make it much easier to deal with spills and crumbs — which will happen if you're snacking or drinking in the car on a road trip.
Instead of digging into nooks and crannies with a handheld vacuum or struggling to soak up that last bit of spilled coffee in your cup holder, you should be able to just lift the coaster out and clean it easily. These particular Singaro coasters are made from silicone, support hot and cold drinks, and are water-washable.
Drift air freshener
Most of us get sweaty in the summer, and that often comes with an even less desirable partner: body odor. That's not a big deal if it's just a short ride, but it's a much bigger problem if you have to spend a lot of time in your car before being able to shower.
While it's not a magic bullet, a good car air freshener can at least help stave off the worst. Drift has a range of best-selling air fresheners on Amazon, with multiple scents available in wood and stone diffusers. The Drift wood diffuser scents start at $12.95, while the Drift stone diffuser sets are a bit pricier, at $18.95. Scents include Teak, Open Air, Grove, and Pine. All are vegan, GMO-free, and made with natural ingredients.
Drift's diffusers clip to your visor, so they're easy to install on essentially any car, so long as they have a sun visor. Drift's air fresheners are refillable and the company recommends you replace the scent block every month.
Noco Boost GB40 jump starter
What's worse than getting stuck by the side of the road with a dead battery? Getting stuck at the side of a road with a dead battery when you're supposed to be on a fun summer road trip, of course. If you're heading out of town, you'll want to pack a jump starter to make sure that you can get to where you're going, and a very popular choice is the Noco Boost GB40 jump starter.
Noco is considered one of the best major jump starter brands, and the GB40 shows why. For one, it generates as much as 1,000 amps of power, which allows it to jump start up to a 6.0-liter gas engine or a 3.0-liter diesel. Its built-in battery has enough juice for 20 starts on a single charge, and Noco has helpfully included spark- and reverse-polarity protection to make the GB40 as easy and as safe to use as possible. Noco's GB40 also has a 100-lumen LED flashlight, an integrated power bank, and a rubberized IP-65 housing to keep the internals safe. It's a solid package, and comes in at a reasonable $99.95.
Cabin air filter
Unless you always drive with the windows down, you're probably going to be cranking your car's air conditioning in the summer — and you'll want the AC to be at its best. There are a few ways to improve the AC performance, one of which is a cheap drop-in part that's often overlooked.
Cabin air filters are an essential part of your car's ventilation system, stopping nasties such as dust from entering your cabin. A clogged filter can also be a reason why your car's AC feels weak. Thus, it's important to have a good air filter before you set off on that journey you're planning.
Amazon has a number of these in its best-seller rankings, with the Spearhead Odor Defense Breathe Easy being the best-reviewed one. These Spearhead filters have activated carbon for better filtration, and are compatible with a wide range of newer cars from the likes of Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru. They claim to last up to 15,000 miles and generally cost between $12 and $15. If you have an older car, you may want to try the Carory cabin air filters, which boast compatibility with models from the 2000s.
Camco Tastepure RV Water Filter
If your summer road trip plans involve an RV, then you'll want a water filter to make sure that you're only drinking and using clean water. You can get some heavy-duty filtration setups, sure, but one easy way to get started — and one that will be useful for more than just RV-ers — is the $20 Camco Tastepure RV Water Filter.
This is an in-line water filter that connects straight to a water outlet (or hose) and features six-step filtration to get rid of some contaminants that may be present in untreated water. It's lead-free, and the KDF filter material ensures that bacteria and mold won't grow in the filter when you're not using it.
It's rated to filter particles down to 20 microns. While this is not quite enough to filter out all contaminants, it's better than nothing. It won't be the favorite of die-hard RV-ers, but more casual travelers on shorter trips — or anyone who wants a filtration solution in case they have to fill up water bottles at a public tap — should be fine with the Camco.
Maxl One car spray
Is looking good the same as feeling good? Not always, but it probably doesn't hurt, either. We're not talking about your summer body, by the way; we're talking about your ride. Washing your car regularly and keeping it out of the baking summer heat goes a long way, but if you need a bit of extra help, you may want to try out the Maxl One Car Spray.
Maxl One is a waterless detailer that you spray on and wipe off to give your car a nice sheen, reviving and protecting the paint at the same time. Maxl One uses what the company calls "triphene," though it's unclear what this technology is. Maxl claims its product offers similar benefits to a ceramic coating, namely a glossy finish and a hydrophobic layer that repels water and reduces the build-up of typical road grime like bugs and bird droppings.
Maxl claims that its One spray will protect paint and other surfaces like plastic, carpet, and even rubber for up to a year. The main downside is that the spray isn't cheap, with the most popular two-bottle set — which comes with four microfiber cloths — costing $99.97. Opinions are generally positive, though, but it's worth noting that the spray didn't work as advertised for every buyer.
Smartphone holders
Smartphone holders probably seem quaint to anyone who drives a modern vehicle with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay support, but not everyone has access to those features, as commonplace as they may seem. If you're rocking an older car due to budgetary constraints or personal preference, then this is an essential accessory.
These nifty little accessories do what they say on the tin: they attach to your car's dashboard and hold your phone. Products like the Vanmass phone holder have a suction cup and have a cradle for your device, while something like the Kaistyle MagSafe holder holds your phone with a magnet. The other side is attached to your dashboard with either an adhesive mount or a metal hook.
No matter how they mount, though, they serve the same simple purpose: ensure that your phone is within eyeshot even when you're driving. This can be invaluable if you're relying on a navigation app, allowing you to have the map in your peripheral vision even as you keep your eyes on the road.
AstroAI tire inflator
Portable tire inflators are useful all year round, but we'd argue they're doubly important to have on hand in the summer, what with all the driving most people are going to do. There are plenty of great portable tire inflators on the market, but two of the top sellers are from AstroAI, one of the best major tires inflator brands operating.
The AstroAI L7 ($39.99) and AstroAI AIRUN H ($31.99) are both very highly regarded by Amazon customers, and excel at their specific tasks. The main difference between the two is the power situation: the L7 is a battery-powered inflator, which allows it to also double up as a power bank, whereas the AIRUN H runs on 12V DC. Both, however, generate up to 150 PSI, have built-in flashlights, and can also inflate bicycle tires, balls, and balloons.
AstroAI's tire inflators also have preset modes and auto-off to make sure you don't over-pressurize. It's worth noting, however, that neither is rated for heavy-duty tires, so you'll need to look elsewhere if you have a big pickup truck.
Armor All Car Cleaning Wipes
Long road trips bring with them all sorts of challenges, the least of which is keeping your car's interior clean. Spilled drinks, food crumbs, dirty clothes, and the general funk of hot, sweaty summers can all conspire to leave your car feeling like a bit of a mess.
Of course, the best way to avoid these issues is just not to spill anything, but even the most careful person will slip up eventually. One quick way of addressing spills or stains is Armor All's Car Cleaning Wipes. These are available in Fresh, Lemon, and Unscented varieties, with the latter proving the biggest hit with Amazon customers at the time of writing.
They come in packs of 90 and are safe for car dashboards as well as common interior materials such as carpet, vinyl, and leather. Armor All also claims that its wipes — which sell for around $13 a pack — will handily remove dirt and grime without drying out surfaces or harming the more delicate parts of a car's interior.