If Your Car's Air Conditioner Feels Weak, You Should Check Here First

One of the best advancements in automotive technology over the last half-century, especially in the summertime, is the widespread implementation of air conditioning across nearly every model available today. When a vehicle's air conditioner is working as it should it keeps the car's interior, and its occupants, relatively comfortable at nearly any external temperature, except for the most extreme cases.

However, when your car's air conditioner starts to feel weak, summer driving can turn from arriving at your destination as fresh as you were when the trip started, to looking like a sweat-stained mess. There are a number of reasons why your car's air conditioner isn't blowing cold air like it normally should. A few are easy DIY projects, and others will require a trip to a professional auto repair shop.

One common reason behind a reduction in the cold air coming from your car's air conditioner vents is a dirty cabin air filter. This is the first thing you should check since it's easy to do, usually doesn't require any tools, and it's relatively inexpensive to replace if required or you can simply put it back if it's not dirty.