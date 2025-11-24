These Cars Have The Most Comfortable Seats, According To Consumer Reports

Seating comfort is likely to be near the top of most people's preferences when they purchase a car, but which cars really have the most comfortable seats? To answer this burning question, Consumer Reports has tested a wide variety of cars, evaluating which of their front seats provide the highest amount of comfort. These results make for very interesting reading, highlighting the best front seats to be found in different categories of cars. CR puts out reports on many other automotive topics, including popular cars you should avoid buying.

CR's testing process for their seating comfort project uses people of various heights to check how well different car seats support the body in the lumbar, thigh, and torso areas. Support for the shoulders and hips, how the headrest fits your body, and the ability to make fine adjustments to the seating position are also evaluated, as is all-day comfort during a long drive. After thousands of miles of testing, the CR team presents its findings. For the purposes of this article, we will focus on the four different categories of cars that underwent seat comfort testing by CR. These categories for the Best Front Seat are given to a small car, a mid-sized sedan, a luxury compact sedan, and a luxury mid-sized/large sedan.