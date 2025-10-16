Popular Cars You Should Avoid Buying, According To Consumer Reports

Some car makers are at the top of the food chain for specific corners of the auto market. If you're hunting for a cheap, reliable car, you're probably taking a look at the specs of Toyota and Buick models. If a luxury vehicle with a sporty engine suits your fancy, your attention will probably shift to foreign brands like Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW, each among the best-selling luxury brands in 2025. However, just because a manufacturer is popular doesn't mean they make the cars that check your individual boxes the best.

There's undoubtedly a reason why car makers gain success in their favored segment in the first place, and why they continue to rack up sales with each passing year. Nevertheless, driver satisfaction ultimately varies from person to person, and the reason for a car's popularity may not align with your needs. To this point, Consumer Reports recently examined some of the most popular automobile market picks, suggesting alternatives that can make drivers happier with their purchases despite their comparatively lower clout.

The reasons behind the flagging of popular car models may vary, but they're all reflective of the kinds of things you should consider before buying a hybrid vehicle. Let's take a closer look at what the most common pain points are for drivers when it comes to moving these vehicles about.