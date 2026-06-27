5 Cheaper Alternatives To The Mazda CX-5

Buyers looking for a compact SUV have plenty of affordable options to choose from, including the Mazda CX-5. For the 2026 model year, the CX-5 starts from $31,485 (including a $1,495 destination fee) in base-spec form, undercutting rivals like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. Even with its affordable starting price, the base CX-5 is well equipped, with a 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen and all-wheel drive as standard. All 2026 CX-5 trims also share the same 187 hp four-cylinder engine. Unlike many of its rivals, no hybrid option is available.

Mazda gave the CX-5 some upgrades for the 2026 model year, revising its styling both inside and out as well as adding a fresh batch of new tech. That has helped make the SUV a more competitive option in its segment, but it's still not the cheapest.

Buyers looking to spend as little money as possible on their new SUV can still save a little by looking elsewhere, with rival Japanese, Korean, and American manufacturers all selling similarly sized models for less. Confusingly, Mazda itself even offers a cheaper alternative to the CX-5, and it could cost less at the fuel pump to boot.