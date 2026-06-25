5 Touring Motorcycles That Can Comfortably Hit Sport Bike Speeds

Broadly speaking, there have been three main categories that automotive journalists like to club motorcycles into. First you have the sport bikes, machines like the Kawasaki Ninja, built for all-out speed and performance. Then you have the all-terrain adventure bikes, which are meant for exploring off the beaten track –- think motocross, rallying, and dirt biking on the weekends. Finally you have the bikes that were made for the joy of motorcycling, ones that were built to explore the open road, to enjoy the spirit of riding itself.

This last category of motorcycles, called "touring" bikes, are atypically comfortable for motorcycles. They can usually seat two people in total and have big, throbbing engines built to gobble up highway miles. The comfort of the touring bike mostly comes from the upright riding position that these motorcycles have. Other common creature comforts include large storage compartments as well as good rider aids and connectivity. However, there has always been a tradeoff; a rider either prioritized comfort and convenience by choosing the touring bike or opted for performance by getting themselves a sport bike. Meanwhile, adventure bikes remain a niche choice that are viewed as weekend toys rather than daily transport, owing to their specialized nature.

However, as time has passed, the modern touring bike -– and yes, this includes cruisers -– has become quite fast. So fast, in fact, that speeds that were once achievable only by sportbikes are now commonly attainable by regular touring bikes, not even sport tourers. Here are five of them.