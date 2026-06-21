5 Easy Raspberry Pi Projects – No Soldering Required

From automated cat shelters to unique video game controllers, a quick look online reveals a treasure trove of Raspberry Pi projects that sit somewhere between mad science and marvels of engineering. Sure, they are of dubious utility at best, but that only makes them look cooler. They also look extremely intimidating. The idea of building your own micro PC with an integrated Blackberry-style keyboard is exciting, but the reality of picking up the individual components, soldering them together, and writing the code necessary to make it all work? Honestly, it still sounds cool, but that doesn't change the fact that it's hard work.

But it doesn't have to be like that, at least not for your first Pi project. Not only do the Raspberry Pi projects in this article require zero soldering, they need basically no tools beyond the Pi itself, a micro SD card for storage, and (in some cases) a computer to prepare the software before installing it. You may also need HDMI cables, a mouse and keyboard, game controllers, and other common supplies. That's not nothing, but shopping for the right USB-C cable is not quite comparable to soldering, so you'll probably be fine.

Before getting started, we should acknowledge that, at the end of the day, a Raspberry Pi is just a small computer. All these projects are about installing custom software on a custom PC, which is why they can all be replicated with an old spare laptop, often for cheaper. The advantage of the Pi is that it takes less space and consumes less energy, which could be worth the extra cost. Plus, taking on a project like these can be a fun challenge for a technically minded person who wants to learn the basics of programming on a cute little computer.