A Smart Home With No Internet? It's More Possible Than It Sounds

A smart home without the internet may sound like a paradox, but stay with me. There are already a number of smart home devices that work with no internet, but you can take it a step further and build an entire brand-agnostic smart home system that runs locally. That means a smart home that doesn't need the cloud or rely on one company's servers to keep working. With the right devices and setup, a smart home with no internet is more possible than it might initially sound.

AWS and Cloudflare have become the proverbial backbone of the internet, and each time one of these providers suffers an outage, we're all reminded that our smart devices are only an internet outage away from being dumb. With a locally-controlled smart home, you can sidestep this issue, so long as your local network is online. You also retain greater control of your network traffic and data when everything isn't being beamed to and from the cloud, giving you a greater degree of privacy.

While a local smart home comes with all of the aforementioned benefits, the tradeoff is easy remote access, which can be particularly useful for smart locks, cameras, and thermostats. So if that's not a concession you're willing to make, you could take a more hybrid approach.