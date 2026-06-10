You're Better Off Buying A Cheap Mini PC For These 4 Raspberry Pi Projects

Since the launch of the first commercial Raspberry Pi — the then $35 Model B — single-board computers (SBCs) have drastically changed what can be considered a computer. With Raspberry Pi serving as the prototypical example of single-board computing, its name has now become a generic term for SBCs. What started out as an initiative to help better prepare Computer Science students, the Raspberry Pi has evolved beyond niche, hobbyist applications, and taken root in robotics, edge computing, automation, and more.

As versatile as the Raspberry Pi is, its SBCs aren't without limits. At the top of the list is price: Raspberry Pi products have steadily increased in price over the years, and the ongoing memory crisis is only fanning the flames. Making that point worse is the fact that not all of the Raspberry Pi models have scaled in performance to match their price. Looking at this through the lens of price-to-performance compared to mini PCs, the cost value of the Pi begins to erode –- especially when used mini PCs can be had for even less.

Price aside, there's always the issue of architecture; Raspberry Pi boards use ARM SoCs, whereas mini PCs typically use the x86 architecture that uses a more complex instruction set. While ARM has its advantages, x86 provides more performance and vast compatibility, meaning more OS and application choices. And I'm not here to announce the death of Raspberry Pi at the altar of mini PCs –- they're fantastic computers with endless possibilities. Because of market conditions, performance, and compatibility, many SBC and home lab enthusiasts are migrating their setups to mini PCs. Depending on your goals, you may be better off doing the same for these projects.