Raspberry Pi Vs. Mini PC: Which Setup Is Best For You?

The mini PC and Raspberry Pi are alike and different in several ways. When it comes to similarities, these computers often work with the same keyboard, mouse, or monitor. Both can also run a varied selection of software as well, such as Linux, Windows, or server systems. However, Pis don't support a fully functional version of the Windows OS yet, so the experience compared to a mini PC might be different. Raspberry Pis typically don't come with any OS pre-installed either. Meanwhile, many mini PCs come with some version of Windows.

Another significant distinction between these two types of computers is their built-in features. Most mini PCs come with an SSD or HDD storage, while Raspberry Pis don't. If you want to use external storage with your Pi, you need to connect it via an onboard interface such as the USB port.

The mini PC also typically has a faster CPU and more RAM. You can find an array of mini PCs with the latest processors, such as the Intel i9 and AMD Ryzen 9, and as much as 64GB of RAM, which is more than enough for basic tasks and some gaming too. That's very different from the latest Raspberry Pi, whose chips are much less capable.

What helps the Pi stand out is its small size and lower power consumption. You can power the later Pi models with only 5V/5A or 5V/3A, but mini PCs typically need 12V and 2A or 3A.