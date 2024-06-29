Can Raspberry Pi Run Linux? What You Need To Know

The short answer is yes — the Raspberry Pi can run Linux operating systems. In fact, the Pi developers used Debian, one of the more commonly installed Linux distros, as the basis for Raspberry Pi OS. This means the operating system is essentially a flavor of Linux. In terms of application, this OS is highly recommended for those looking for beginner-friendly operating systems for the Raspberry Pi. It's well-documented, can accommodate various projects, and can be installed on every Pi model, even the older boards.

Another main draw of the Raspberry Pi OS is that it comes in several versions to fit your project requirements. There's a desktop version with a user interface, desktop with recommended software (interface plus frequently used software like RealVNC Viewer and Server, Wolfram Language, and LibreOffice apps), and Lite with just a command-line interface (CLI).

If you're only after a general-purpose Linux OS for your Pi, then you can stop your search with the Raspberry Pi OS. However, it actually isn't the only option you have. Thanks to the Pi's widespread popularity, many major Linux distros have also released versions developed for installation on the Pi. For instance, you can find an Ubuntu OS for Raspberry Pi, available for boards starting with the Pi 3. Other general-purpose Linux systems you can deploy on the Pi are Fedora, Manjaro, MX Linux, Ultramarine Linux, RISC OS Pi, and Apertis. These OSes all have a downloadable image, so you can install them easily on the Pi. There are also specific-purpose Linux systems you can use with the Pi, such as LibreELEC as a media center and Recalbox as a gaming console.