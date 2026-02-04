5 Raspberry Pi Projects That Can Save You Serious Cash

The Raspberry Pi is a tiny credit-card-sized computer, and the best tool for anyone who loves DIY projects and saving money. But when you look at the builds listed here, don't just focus on the upfront cost of the Pi itself. What really matters is the long-term value and who owns your data. Every big tech company, whether it handles cloud storage, streaming, or security, relies on recurring revenue.

Companies basically rent you access to their software or storage, and they all come with trade-offs — you gain convenience, but you lose privacy. And while these tools are easy to use, they often lock you into the vendor's system. So you're not just losing money, but you're forced to deal with someone else's rules.

On the other hand, the Raspberry Pi is a one-time capital investment that lets you run those same services yourself. It will follow only your rules and be secured only by the methods you pick. These aren't easy to do, but they aren't so complicated that you can't learn. This kind of project can also be really fun, and there's plenty of information online — that's what we're here to offer, after all.