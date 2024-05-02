How To Set Up Your Own Raspberry Pi Web Server (And Why You Should)

Every Raspberry Pi owner knows the diminutive device can do nearly anything tech-wise. From replacing your slow PC to improving your hangout space with mood lighting and more, a Raspberry Pi is a wise investment for techie DIYers. Once set up, there's one function that can handle an enormous variety of tasks both online and off.

If you're contemplating using your Raspberry Pi to create a web server, it may help to know that it's quick, easy, and — in most cases — free. If you're on the fence, read on for a few reasons why it's worth setting up a web server with your Raspberry Pi.

These instructions work with any up-to-date Raspberry Pi, though there are noteworthy differences between the 4 and Model B+. As with any other Pi project, the best practice is to update your system before setting up a server to avoid security issues and minimize workarounds.