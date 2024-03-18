5 Useful Raspberry Pi Projects For Your Hangout Space

A Raspberry Pi is a perfect way to avoid scouring eBay for older video consoles, as you can create a retro Pi-based console yourself. This is done through emulation, and the Raspberry Pi is a good option. The process itself isn't all too expensive, but you'll likely have to spend somewhere in the $100 to $200 range. You'll need to pick up the Pi board, a micro HDMI to HDMI cable, a power supply, a microSD card, and a controller. These are all things you might have lying around already, so you can save some cash if that's the case. You'll also want to remember that playing something like an SNES game on a modern 4K TV won't look the best, so check your nostalgia goggles at the door.

Another option is to use the 3.5mm composite video output minijack port that is present on several Raspberry Pi models. This will give a lower video quality output, that is more suited to retro-gaming — just make sure your TV has the necessary inputs.

Once you have everything put together, you'll need to load your Pi with a retro game emulator. RetroPie is a popular option, but there are plenty of alternatives if you want to try something else. RetroPie is a go-to option for people because it has many console emulators available, ranging from the Master System and Game Boy Color to the Atari 800 and NES.