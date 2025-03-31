What Is Power Line Communication And How Does It Work?

AC current oscillates at a frequency of 50/60 Hz and is distributed to end consumers through power lines. For communication, data signals must be sent in the same power line without disturbing the power distribution. For this, the data signal is fused (superimposed) with the voltage signal at the transmitter end to create a modulated signal. The modulated signal is a hybrid of both the data signal and the actual voltage signal. The data signal has a much larger frequency when compared to the voltage signal, ranging from a few thousand kHz to a few MHz. The data signal is then extracted by reversing the fusion process (known as demodulation) to filter the voltage signal from the modulated signal at the receiver's end. The modem in your home does both modulation and demodulation of data signals to enable internet — hence the name (Mo-modulator, Dem- demodulator).

If that sounds too technical, let's understand the gist of this process through a simple analogy. Consider the power line to be a narrow channel of water. The data signal is a small speedboat, and the voltage signal is a ship that can travel on the river. Since only one can travel in the channel at a time, the speedboat is loaded onto the ship so that both reach their destinations simultaneously. When they reach the destination, the speedboat is unloaded, similar to how demodulation extracts the data signal from the power signal.