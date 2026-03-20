Feel Old Yet? These 3 Popular Gaming Devices Are Now Considered 'Retro Consoles'

What exactly counts as vintage or retro is a debate that probably won't ever be settled. But, video game retailer GameStop has thrown its proverbial hat in the ring with a new metric for deciding if a console can be considered retro: whether it was released during George W. Bush's time in office. Other factors include whether it has a port of the popular battle royale shooter "Fortnite" and has a component cable output. These are all now deciding factors for whether a console trade-in counts as a retro trade-in, according to a statement shared on X.

With that in mind, the Xbox 360, Sony PlayStation 3, and the rather unpopular Nintendo Wii U are all officially considered to be retro consoles per GameStop's so-called Retro Classification Standard. The retailer's playful statement goes on to note that the consoles are "still very cool", with the reassurance that "anyone who owned one at launch is absolutely not cold". This is perhaps cold comfort considering the three consoles are referred to as "historic artifacts" throughout the post.

Although hearing these consoles referred to as retro is jarring, it isn't the most surprising thing, either. The Xbox 360 came out in 2005 and was discontinued in 2016. The PlayStation 3 had a similar lifespan, with Sony's console running from 2006 through to 2016, or 2017 if you live in Japan — even though Sony still pumps out occasional console updates. The Wii U is the newest of the now-retro consoles, despite the fact that it came out back in 2012. Which, in case you were wondering, was definitely during Barack Obama's presidency.