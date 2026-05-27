Steam Deck Is Finally Back In Stock, But Its New Price May Be A Tough Pill To Swallow

For a little while, the Steam Deck was out of stock. Now, according to a press release from Valve, it's back in stock. The prices have been updated as well. It now starts at $789 (from $549) for the 512GB OLED version and $949 (from $649) for the 1TB OLED Steam Deck. The press release states that "these new prices reflect the current state of component costs and other global logistical challenges across the industry as a whole." A $240 and $300 price hike respectively underscore this reality.

If you're a PC fan, this news likely isn't much of a surprise, but it still hurts a bit, as the Steam Deck was very competitively priced before going out of stock. The new price is still less expensive than building a PC in many cases. The prices are right in line with similar gaming portables like the ASUS ROG Ally, and still significantly under devices like the Lenovo Legion Go.

Even Valve and the whole Steam ecosystem are not immune to macroeconomic problems with the supply chain.