Steam Deck Vs. Lenovo Legion Go S With SteamOS: Which Offers Better Gaming Performance?

When the Steam Deck dropped in 2022, it turned PC gaming from something exclusively done at home into something portable. Since then, a range of other handheld gaming PCs have emerged. Lenovo is one of Valve's rivals in that regard, and the 2025 Legion Go S is an alternative to the Steam Deck — but which one is better?

Now that the market offers a wide range of options to choose from, it can be tricky to figure out which handheld best suits your needs. The best way is to break down the specs and then compare benchmarks from different reviews. Things get trickier due to the immediate similarities shared by the Steam Deck and the Lenovo Legion Go S. Besides the fact that they're both handheld gaming devices, they can also both run on SteamOS, although it's native to the Steam Deck. They also come in similar sizes and offer comparable amounts of storage.

Despite that, the Steam Deck has been kicking around for a few years now; even the OLED model is now a couple of years old. Consequently, the newer Legion Go S can outperform the Steam Deck in a few key ways. For example, the Lenovo handheld offers a larger, higher-resolution screen with a much higher possible and variable refresh rate. It also sports a better processor, more random access memory (RAM), and a longer battery life.