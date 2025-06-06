Can Home Assistant Run A Smart Home Even Without An Internet Connection?

As we set out to build smarter homes, another part of our lives becomes reliant on the internet. From the dumb home devices we upgrade with a smart plug to the smart speakers that respond to our voice commands, it seems like we need a steady internet connection to keep everything up and running — or do we? Home Assistant challenges that idea. While many popular smart home platforms rely heavily on the cloud to get their job done, Home Assistant was designed to operate locally. What that means for you is this: with Home Assistant, you can run your smart home even if your internet goes out. However, that's only if you use devices that support local communication protocols like Zigbee, Z-Wave, or certain Wi-Fi configurations that can function offline.

With the right setup, Home Assistant can function almost entirely offline, running on local hardware like Raspberry Pi or dedicated Home Assistant hubs. This design makes it so that your automations and controls can often continue to work during internet outages or cloud service disruptions. If you're concerned about data privacy or live in an area with spotty internet, with the right combination of locally controlled devices in place, Home Assistant makes it possible to get all of the conveniences that come with a smart home without needing to stay online around the clock.