These 4 Raspberry Pi Projects May Save You Money In The Long Run

You'd be hard pressed to find a tiny rectangle more versatile than the humble Raspberry Pi single-board computer. Since its inception in Cambridge in 2012, the Raspberry Pi has served as a springboard to an endless rabbit hole of DIY and maker projects. And while the Pi may have lost a bit of its edge over the years, to the point that we'd actually recommend a cheap mini-PC for certain Raspberry Pi projects, that doesn't mean you can't or shouldn't use one.

There's long been a central theme connecting a number of Raspberry Pi projects, and that's how to employ them in a way that can save you a little bit of cash. The scope of this guide will lay out four self-hosted projects to replace your cloud storage, music streaming, Plex streaming, and one to help track price changes –- all in the name of saving money over the long term.

It's worth noting that you're going to be ahead of the game if you already own a Raspberry Pi that you can use. Maybe you have an old one sitting around that you're not currently using or you just don't want a mini-PC. Maybe you just love Raspberry Pi boards -– all fair. If not, consider picking up a used model to save some cash; just about any current Raspberry Pi model will work for these projects.