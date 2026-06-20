5 Settings You Should Immediately Change On Your Fire TV Stick 4K Max

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Amazon continues its foray into consumer living rooms with an ever-expanding Fire TV ecosystem. If you have an Amazon-centric entertainment setup at home, you're almost certainly familiar with its current lineup of branded media streamers, including the one at the top of the product stack: the 2nd Gen Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Since 2014, Amazon has been trying to cram most of the benefits of a Fire TV into a dongle, and that hasn't changed.

The 2nd Gen version of Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max does include a couple of standout improvements over its predecessor, mainly in the form of ever-so-slightly faster MediaTek silicon, Wi-Fi 6E support, and a higher base flash storage capacity of 16GB. These days, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to streaming devices. The main reason to stick with Amazon Fire TV products is because of how tightly Amazon integrates its devices within its ecosystem.

That said, before you plug the dongle into your TV, it's worth it to adjust a few settings — like privacy, color depth, awkward AI, frame rate, and Bluetooth settings. So, whether you've ditched your obsolete smart TV in favor of a modern streaming device or you're just upgrading from a last-gen Fire TV Stick, let's get into the five settings you should change on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.