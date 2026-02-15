5 Amazon Echo Privacy Settings You Should Change Immediately

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While using voice services on the Echo is super convenient for controlling music, lights, and getting information, that ease of use comes with a complicated set of privacy compromises. A lot of users just plug in their Amazon Echo and start using it, without really considering the sophisticated systems for data collection and sharing that are operating in the background.

Putting a device in your living room that is designed to listen for a wake word will take some privacy away from you, but it's a common mistake to think you've maintained privacy just by avoiding the wake word. Various default settings are active from the moment you plug the device in. The voice assistant, for example, is a proactive data collector that talks to your network and shares your information in ways you might never expect.

You need to control your speaker's digital boundaries by adjusting the settings. Before you start using an Echo as intended, you should carefully think about how voice recordings are stored and the hidden permissions that allow others to interact with or access what's happening around your device. There are a few settings that you don't need at all, which pose big privacy concerns.