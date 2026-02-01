Your Amazon Device Might Be Sharing Your Internet With Total Strangers

Amazon has a rich selection of devices, ranging from streaming sticks to outdoor cameras. You may not even have known that Amazon owns many brands like Eero, Ring, and Blink. If you're looking to deck your home out with some smart gadgets, shopping for Amazon-branded devices can not only be cost-effective but can also ensure tighter integration with other products. Services like Alexa make it easier for you to connect and control various devices in your home using voice commands.

Another feature that doesn't get talked about as much is Amazon Sidewalk. It was unveiled a few years ago, and unlike Alexa, which is front and center as a voice assistant, Sidewalk works in the background. It is a low-bandwidth wireless network that keeps your devices connected even if you're out of range of your home's Wi-Fi network. It accomplishes this by using other Amazon devices in the neighborhood to create a crowdsourced community network.

Devices like Echo speakers and Ring cameras act as Sidewalk "Bridges," as Amazon calls them. These bridges connect to nearby Sidewalk-compatible devices like smart locks or motion detectors, which relay information back to the bridge. The Sidewalk Bridge then sends data to the cloud. This way, you receive time-sensitive notifications on your phone even if you're across the country. Amazon claims that over 90% of people living in the U.S. have Sidewalk coverage. All of this, however, raises concerns about privacy.